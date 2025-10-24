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2 year warranty

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Philips Avent Premium Fast bottle warmer

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Philips Avent PremiumFast bottle warmer

SCF358/00

Philips Avent Premium Fast bottle warmer

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  • How to warm a bottle of milk with Philips Avent Bottle Warmer SCF358
    How to warm a bottle of milk with Philips Avent Bottle Warmer SCF358
  • How to warm milk in glass bottles
    How to warm milk in glass bottles

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 142.9 kB
  • 7 January 2026

Eco passport

  • PDF file, 358.8 kB
  • 4 January 2021

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