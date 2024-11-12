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  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
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  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
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  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe

Philips Avent Pacifierultra air Nighttime

SCF376/29

4.6
| (548) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Lets your little one’s skin breathe
Soothing and breathable with large airholes. 9 out of 10 parents agree: Philips Avent ultra air pacifiers are comfortable for my little one.** And they glow in the dark, so comfort and relief are always easy to find. Now 80% plant-based.*
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Lets your little one’s skin breathe

  • Glow-in-the-dark cap

  • BPA-free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 6-18m

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

548

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2

12/11/2024

Canada

Canada

I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime P

I recently tried the Philips Ultra Air Nighttime Pacifier (SCF376/18) for my baby, and Im truly impressed! The glow-in-the-dark button is such a thoughtful featureno more fumbling around in the dark to find the pacifier. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can quickly soothe my baby without needing to turn on any lights. The pacifier itself is lightweight, breathable, and gentle on my babys skin. My baby took to it instantly, which is a huge plus! Overall, its a fantastic product that makes nighttime routines so much easier. Highly recommended for all parents looking for a practical and comfortable pacifier!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

08/11/2024

Canada

Canada

Perfect for littles

My son has super sensitive skin AND always losing his soother at night. These soothers fix both those issues. They're glow in the dark and super breathable so he isn't getting those drool rashes anymore. Plus the designs are soo cute

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

08/11/2024

Canada

Canada

My baby loved it

My newborn baby took the pacifier in first take..i was surprised as this didn't happen for the other ones..such amazing and different types of pacifiers for babies ease..loved it..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/18 Pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).

  2. Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).

  3. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.