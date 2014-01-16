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Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

SCF604/11

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Hygiene on the go

This Philips AVENT faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy.

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Non-spill, faster flow

Hygiene on the go

  • 340ml

  • 18m+ sport spout

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

Faster flow and bite resistant spout

Faster flow and bite resistant spout

Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

16/01/2014

US

US

This product is my favorite!!!

This product is easy to wash. Liquid doesn't get stuck in corners like most cups. I truly recommended to all mothers. I love it!! I cant seem to find them please send me one!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF604/22 Toddler Cup Twin Pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF604/22 Toddler Cup Twin Pack

07/04/2011

US

US

great toddler sippy cup

after using avent bottles religiously, then playtex starter sippy cups, we found an ideal sippy cup with the AVENT fast flow for toddlers. they don't leak, are super easy to clean, have a lid to keep the spout clean, clip for belt loop or diaper bag, and keep drinks colder for what seems longer than most sippy cups. my twins boys love them, find them comfortable to hold and can flip open the lid when they want to take a drink. we use blue ones for water and orange for milk. thumbs up on this one!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup

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