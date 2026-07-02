After using these bottles daily, they've become some of my favorite bottles in our rotation. The first thing I noticed was how lightweight they felt compared to glass bottles, but they still have a sturdy, high quality feel that doesn't come across as flimsy. They've been through frequent sterilizing, bottle warming, and bottle washer cycles and still look almost brand new without any warping, discoloration, or scratches. I also really like the overall design. The amber colored bottles look sleek and premium, and they're easy to grip during feedings. Since they're lighter and more durable than glass, I feel much more comfortable sending them to daycare or packing them when we're out and about. They offer many of the benefits of glass without the worry of breakage. What impressed me most was how comfortable my baby seemed during feedings. The nipple encouraged a more relaxed feeding experience, and my baby was able to feed at a pace that felt natural. There was less gulping and fewer interruptions compared to some other bottles we've tried, which made feeding sessions smoother overall. I also appreciated was how easy these bottles are to clean. The wide opening makes it simple to thoroughly wash every part, and putting everything back together afterward is quick and straightforward. These bottles combine durability, convenience, and thoughtful design in a way that works really well for everyday use. Between the lightweight PPSU material, easy maintenance, and feeding experience, they've earned a permanent place in our bottle collection. I was given this baby bottle to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel.