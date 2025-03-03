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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Natural Response PPSU Baby Bottle
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Product (1)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
How do I know when to change my Natural Response nipple?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
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