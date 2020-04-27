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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

SHB3075BK/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

32mm speaker drivers

32mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/04/2020

Canada

Canada

Excellent value

This is an awesome set of headphones for use in the warehouse. I get 60m bluetooth reception! Sound is good, lots of bass (BASS+). Headphone is very light and other than the awesome sound you hardly know they are on your head.

Pros

Plays loud; means I can't hear the people around me! :)

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary