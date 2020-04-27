2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3075BK/00
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Bond 006.9
27/04/2020
Canada
Excellent value
This is an awesome set of headphones for use in the warehouse. I get 60m bluetooth reception! Sound is good, lots of bass (BASS+). Headphone is very light and other than the awesome sound you hardly know they are on your head.
Pros
Plays loud; means I can't hear the people around me! :)
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Actual results may vary