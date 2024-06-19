2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHK2000BL/00
Available in
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Blue & Green
Volume limited <85 dB
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
cogarliedog
19/06/2024
US
Parent-Approved
Peaceful car rides and quiet playtime thanks to these headphones. Highly recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK2000BL Kids headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK2000BL Kids headphones
cogarliedog
19/06/2024
US
Cute Design
Adorable pink headphones that my daughter loves to wear everywhere
This review was made for SHK2000PK Kids headphones
This review was made for SHK2000PK Kids headphones
Findergirl
19/12/2019
US
These Headphones Last!
I have had 18 of these in my classroom full of wild kindergartens for 4 years and not a single pair has broken! Only one is missing an ear pad and one only works on one side. Pretty amazing considering daily use! All of the other brand headphones broke within the first months. I recently spent my money on 6 more! Thank you Phillips for making an outstanding and durable product.
Pros
Tough, good sound, simple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK2000BL Kids headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHK2000BL Kids headphones