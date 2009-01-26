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Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM7110/00

Quality conversation, customizable design

Philips SHM7110 PC headsets are sleek headsets designed for talking and feature customizable ear cans. They ensure crystal-clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design that lets you talk for hours.

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Quality conversation, customizable design

2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

The 40mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

Customize your ear cans to your taste

Difference yourself from the rest with the customizable ear cans to your own personal style.

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