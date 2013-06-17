2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sweatproof
Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
The 60cm short cable is design for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60cm extension cable.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SissalH
17/06/2013
US
Great sound, good design and great for the sporty type and the not-so sporty types!
The fact that it is so water resistent is amazing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset
isurulak
13/10/2012
US
this product is very good
this product is very good and its easy to use.....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1007 Sports in ear headset