2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ7300LF/27
Designed for sports and music
Philips SHQ7300 sports earphones’ micro drivers deliver solid bass and balanced sound, plus in-ear locks for a secure fit. With one-touch NFC pairing and IPX2 moisture resistant, this is the ultimate earphones for music-loving sports buffs.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
IPX2 moisture-proof materials make the SHQ7300 ideal for outdoor activities and casual sports. IPX2 is the international standard for water proofability, ensuring that dripping sweat or moisture won’t enter the earpiece.
Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Alvaro690
22/02/2017
US
Problems after 6 hours of use
It took me a whole day to get the best sound from this device, some reviews says excellent sound and great bass, but no, the sound quality is average and after two rides on my bike some serious problems appears. Main ON/OFF button stop working When you use the volume UP button to jump to the next song it shuts down Volume down button is not working There is no way to turn it on without disconnecting from the USB charger There is no way to reset this device Bluetooth interference is a big problem paired with Iphone 5s
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7300LF Bluetooth® sports headphones