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Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Discontinued

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Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9860/13

Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 746.7 kB
  • 31 August 2022

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 22 July 2022

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