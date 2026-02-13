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  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
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  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
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  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

Discontinued

Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9860/13

4.5
| (738) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SkinIQ Technology

Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

  • NanoTech Dual Precision blades

  • High-control suspension system

  • Top-spin digital motor

  • Superb SkinGlide coating

Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong, long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.

The perfect blade position for maximum precision

The perfect blade position for maximum precision

To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips s9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.

High-speed shaving efficiency

High-speed shaving efficiency

Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

738

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

13/02/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Best Shavet Ever!

The Phillips 9000 is the best shaver I have ever owned! I have been using electric shavers for over 35 years and this model is the best one. It gives a close shave, comfortable and it is quick. It is worth try every penny!

Pros

Close shave, comfortable and quick

Cons

Expensive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

20/01/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

A great Razor!

I love this razor. My Dad bought it last summer but he passed away in November and passed it on to me. It's very quiet, cuts as close as possible and the charge lasts a very long time. The trimmers are very handy, although my previous razor had a built in flip up trimmer. No matter, this razor does a much better job. I love the wireless charging as well.

Pros

Fast charge, wireless, quiet, very smooth and close shave. Very easy to clean.

Cons

no built in side trimmer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

13/01/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Sleek look, great shave, awesome accessories

Best shaver I have ever used. The three speeds are amazing, sleek look, close shave, smart click is great. Travel case is well made for travel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. 756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany