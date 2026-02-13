2 year warranty
Discontinued
NanoTech Dual Precision blades
High-control suspension system
Top-spin digital motor
Superb SkinGlide coating
With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong, long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.
To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips s9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.
4.5
of 5
738
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Stu K
13/02/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Best Shavet Ever!
The Phillips 9000 is the best shaver I have ever owned! I have been using electric shavers for over 35 years and this model is the best one. It gives a close shave, comfortable and it is quick. It is worth try every penny!
Pros
Close shave, comfortable and quick
Cons
Expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Bomber59
20/01/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
A great Razor!
I love this razor. My Dad bought it last summer but he passed away in November and passed it on to me. It's very quiet, cuts as close as possible and the charge lasts a very long time. The trimmers are very handy, although my previous razor had a built in flip up trimmer. No matter, this razor does a much better job. I love the wireless charging as well.
Pros
Fast charge, wireless, quiet, very smooth and close shave. Very easy to clean.
Cons
no built in side trimmer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
GBS1
13/01/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Sleek look, great shave, awesome accessories
Best shaver I have ever used. The three speeds are amazing, sleek look, close shave, smart click is great. Travel case is well made for travel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany