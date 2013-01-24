Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    FACE Shavers

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    SP9860/13
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Blade-close, incredibly gentle Blade-close, incredibly gentle Blade-close, incredibly gentle
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      SP9860/13
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Blade-close, incredibly gentle

      Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      Blade-close, incredibly gentle

      Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

      Blade-close, incredibly gentle

      Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      Blade-close, incredibly gentle

      Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver S9000 Prestige

        Shaver S9000 Prestige

        Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Blade-close, incredibly gentle

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • High-control suspension system
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Superb SkinGlide coating
        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong and long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.

        Ensures the perfect blade position for a precise cut

        Ensures the perfect blade position for a precise cut

        Philips' high-precision suspension system ensures the perfect blade position, so that every cut is performed at maximum precision, avoiding pulling and discomfort.

        Philips' most advanced motor for high-speed efficiency

        Philips' most advanced motor for high-speed efficiency

        Philips' most advanced digital motor has the highest turning power. This ensures maximum efficiency for a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.

        Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

        Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

        Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinGlide coating. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.

        Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

        Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

        Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Three personal shaving modes for a personalised routine

        Three personal shaving modes for a personalised routine

        Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalises your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

        Follow every contour, catching even difficult hairs

        Follow every contour, catching even difficult hairs

        Get an extremely close, smooth shave. 360-D+ Flexing heads follow every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Finish your look with the skin-friendly SmartClick precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Protects your shaver, accessories and Qi charging pad

        Protects your shaver, accessories and Qi charging pad

        The premium pouch protects the shaver as well as its accessories and wireless Qi charging pad.

        Simply open the shaving head and rinse it for easy cleaning

        Simply open the shaving head and rinse it for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially-designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.

        Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

        Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

        Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
          • Excellent skin comfort system
          SkinIQ technology
          • High-control suspension system
          • Top-spin digital motor
          • Protective SkinGlide coating
          • Personal Comfort settings
          • Power Adapt sensor
          Contour following
          360-D+ Flexing heads

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Premium pouch

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          % Battery Level Indicator
          Cleaning
          • 3-step cleaning
          • Fully washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Timeless elegance
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Quick charge
          18 minutes
          Charging time
          3 hours
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging
          Qi-charging pad

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH98

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips