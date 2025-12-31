2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA5205BK/00
Flexible two-way design
20 hours play time
Clear calls. Mono mode
IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof
6 mm drivers deliver crisp, clear sound with powerful bass. From your favorite playlists to podcasts and more-move through your day with the sounds that keep you going.
These true wireless sports headphones are IPX7-rated-which means they can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. They'll stay in place-no matter how hard you sweat or what shape your ears are.
Whether it's a run in the park or an epic HIIT session, the ear-hook design keeps these headphones snug and secure. You get a choice of three different size silicone ear-tip covers, and the ear hooks can be removed when you're not working out.
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