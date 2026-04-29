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2 year warranty

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In-ear wireless sports headphones

Discontinued

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In-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA5205BK/00

In-ear wireless sports headphones

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1023.7 kB
  • 24 November 2023

EU Declaration of conformity - English

  • PDF file, 501.9 kB
  • 23 November 2023

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