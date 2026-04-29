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2 year warranty

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All series

3000 series On ear headphones

Discontinued

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3000 seriesOn ear headphones

TAH4105RD/00

3000 series On ear headphones

Discontinued

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 305.5 kB
  • 8 March 2024

EU Declaration of conformity - English

  • PDF file, 668.5 kB
  • 30 November 2023

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