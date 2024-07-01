2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAN7506BK/00
Always on
From commute to office to home office, these comfortable wireless headphones are built for business. You get a long battery life, superb call quality, stable connectivity to a computer and phone and noise canceling. Plus great sound.
Noise Canceling Pro
4 mics for super-clear calls
USB dongle for laptops
One-touch Awareness mode
Filter out unwanted sounds. You can turn on noise canceling via the neckband controls or the Philips Headphones app. When you need to quickly bring more of the world back in, simply touch and hold the control panel on the right-hand side of the neckband to activate Awareness Mode.
No matter what your day holds, these wireless in-ear headphones keep going. Even with noise canceling turned on, you'll get 15 hours of play time. More than enough for every call, podcast, or playlist!
Four mics guarantee superb call clarity, and sidetone technology lets you hear your own voice for a more natural-sounding conversation. Busy lights let colleagues know you're on a call. Vibrating alerts ensure you won't miss a call coming in, even if the earbuds are around your neck.
2.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Crane Operator
01/07/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
A quality product from Philips.
This product has all the features, noise canceling, muting,decent battery life,excellent audio of much more expensive headphones. The only draw back is I had trouble with the first time I tried to connect to them with my s21 samsung phone. I sent back a pair of brand new ones because I couldn't connect to them. On the second new pair I was finally able to connect by trying different things. It should not be this difficult.
Pros
Great product for a much better price than other earphones with the same features.
Cons
Hard to connect to Bluetooth the first time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2023-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2023-06-01
Alex8899
15/01/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Hmm
I have to give these headphones 3 stars because they abruptly stopped working. They are some of the best and I like them more than my Apple earbuds. They earbuds don’t fall out and the sound is excellent. I contacted Philips and they are working with me. 🙏👍
Pros
Excellent sound quality and they stay in my ears unlike apple ear buds.
Cons
Technology is not so great as they stopped working. They seem to charge but I can’t turn them on
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2023-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2023-12-15
Pbk11
17/06/2024
US
My colleagues always complain about mic
When using neckband my team always compain me that the voice is dropping a lot.
This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2023-12-17
This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2023-12-17