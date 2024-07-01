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Discontinued

Wireless Headphone

TAN7506BK/00

2.5

| (4) Reviews

Always on

From commute to office to home office, these comfortable wireless headphones are built for business. You get a long battery life, superb call quality, stable connectivity to a computer and phone and noise canceling. Plus great sound.

See all benefits

Always on

  • Noise Canceling Pro

  • 4 mics for super-clear calls

  • USB dongle for laptops

  • One-touch Awareness mode

Always focused. Noise Canceling Pro

Filter out unwanted sounds. You can turn on noise canceling via the neckband controls or the Philips Headphones app. When you need to quickly bring more of the world back in, simply touch and hold the control panel on the right-hand side of the neckband to activate Awareness Mode.

Up to 20 hours play time (15 hours with noise canceling)

No matter what your day holds, these wireless in-ear headphones keep going. Even with noise canceling turned on, you'll get 15 hours of play time. More than enough for every call, podcast, or playlist!

4 mics for clear calls. Sidetone. Busy lights

Four mics guarantee superb call clarity, and sidetone technology lets you hear your own voice for a more natural-sounding conversation. Busy lights let colleagues know you're on a call. Vibrating alerts ensure you won't miss a call coming in, even if the earbuds are around your neck.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

4

Reviews

5

01/07/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

A quality product from Philips.

This product has all the features, noise canceling, muting,decent battery life,excellent audio of much more expensive headphones. The only draw back is I had trouble with the first time I tried to connect to them with my s21 samsung phone. I sent back a pair of brand new ones because I couldn't connect to them. On the second new pair I was finally able to connect by trying different things. It should not be this difficult.

Pros

Great product for a much better price than other earphones with the same features.

Cons

Hard to connect to Bluetooth the first time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone

Date of Use 2023-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone

Date of Use 2023-06-01

15/01/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

Hmm

I have to give these headphones 3 stars because they abruptly stopped working. They are some of the best and I like them more than my Apple earbuds. They earbuds don’t fall out and the sound is excellent. I contacted Philips and they are working with me. 🙏👍

Pros

Excellent sound quality and they stay in my ears unlike apple ear buds.

Cons

Technology is not so great as they stopped working. They seem to charge but I can’t turn them on

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone

Date of Use 2023-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone

Date of Use 2023-12-15

17/06/2024

US

US

My colleagues always complain about mic

When using neckband my team always compain me that the voice is dropping a lot.

This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone

Date of Use 2023-12-17

This review was made for TAN7506BK Wireless Headphone

Date of Use 2023-12-17

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