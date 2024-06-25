2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPN402BK/00
Every journey. Any weather
Don't miss a beat. These water-resistant wireless headphones boast a slim neckband for convenient use. Earbuds in or earbuds out, you will know where they are. Vibration Mode alerts you when there is a call, and you get 14 hours play time.
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
Black
Neckband
If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.
Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies
The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck. Vibration Mode ensures you won¡¯t miss a call¡ªeven if you¡¯re deep into your music or have the earbuds around your neck.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
jj574
25/06/2024
US
great sound,
solid wireless bluetooth neckband. long battery life, all use perfecto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-25
Liki1
24/06/2024
US
Solid philips neckband. great use
im a jogger. does its job. quality control sound...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2023-06-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2023-06-23
MechanicByTrade
03/12/2023
US
Good quality for the price
I wear these all day at work. Ear buds are comfortable for my 10 hour shift. Controls are easy to use and I personally like the neckband to hold it all together. Battery lasts about 14 hours. Isolation from ear buds is moderate to good. Sound quality is decent, what you would expect in this price range. %100 recommend these for the price they are at.
Pros
Neckband, battery, price
Cons
Medium sound quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2023-06-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2023-06-03