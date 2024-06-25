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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

TAPN402BK/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Every journey. Any weather

Don't miss a beat. These water-resistant wireless headphones boast a slim neckband for convenient use. Earbuds in or earbuds out, you will know where they are. Vibration Mode alerts you when there is a call, and you get 14 hours play time.

See all benefits

Waterproof, wireless in-ear neckband

Every journey. Any weather

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

  • Black

  • Neckband

Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies

Slender neckband. Comfortable even if you wear it all day

The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck. Vibration Mode ensures you won¡¯t miss a call¡ªeven if you¡¯re deep into your music or have the earbuds around your neck.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/06/2024

US

US

great sound,

solid wireless bluetooth neckband. long battery life, all use perfecto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-25

24/06/2024

US

US

Solid philips neckband. great use

im a jogger. does its job. quality control sound...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2023-06-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2023-06-23

03/12/2023

US

US

Good quality for the price

I wear these all day at work. Ear buds are comfortable for my 10 hour shift. Controls are easy to use and I personally like the neckband to hold it all together. Battery lasts about 14 hours. Isolation from ear buds is moderate to good. Sound quality is decent, what you would expect in this price range. %100 recommend these for the price they are at.

Pros

Neckband, battery, price

Cons

Medium sound quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2023-06-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPN402BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2023-06-03

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