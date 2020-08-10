2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAS1505B/00
Party in your pocket
Put a party in your pocket with the Bluetooth speaker that’s small enough to hang from your wrist! This petite speaker is completely waterproof and gives you surprisingly punchy sound for its size.
Bluetooth®
2.5 W Output Power
8 hours play time
IPX7 waterproof
This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.
Sound stays clear even when you play the music loud, and a passive radiator boosts the bass. You get 8 hours play time, and a full charge takes 2.5 hours. The Bluetooth connection is stable, and pairing is simple.
Always do you. This small Bluetooth speaker is available in several colorways, so you can rock your style. The matching carry strap makes it easy to tote the speaker wherever you go.
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