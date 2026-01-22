2 year warranty
TAS2000B/00
LED lightshow
Bass+ and Auracast™
20 hours play time
Wrist strap and splash proof
This compact portable speaker packs a punch for its size with 20 W max (10 W RMS) of rich sound. Twin passive radiators and our exclusive Bass+ technology keep the bass deep and tight—even if you’re listening at lower volumes. There’s also a built-in mic, so if a call comes in you can take it hands-free.
With up to 20 hours play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming all day and into the night. The handy wrist strap makes it easy to carry this speaker, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects from raindrops and spills. A 30-minute charge gets you 5 hours of play time, and a full recharge takes around 2.5 hours.
Playlists ready? Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steady connection for seamless streaming. Multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can plug a portable music player or a thumb drive into the USB-A port on the speaker.
Reviews
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IPX5 rating means the speaker is protected against jets of water.