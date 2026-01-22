Plays long, travels easily, and doesn’t mind a little rain

With up to 20 hours play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming all day and into the night. The handy wrist strap makes it easy to carry this speaker, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects from raindrops and spills. A 30-minute charge gets you 5 hours of play time, and a full recharge takes around 2.5 hours.