2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAS7807B/00
Go loud! Big sound for every adventure.
Go with the tunes that get you going! You can take the big, bold sound of this waterproof speaker anywhere. Working out in the park or partying while you set up camp? With 24 hours play time and a carry strap, you’re always good to go.
IP67 dust/water protection
Big sound
Built-in mic for calls
Up to 24 hours of music
From parks to campsites—bring the music you love wherever you go! Two 70 mm woofers and two tweeters give you big, clear sound, and this speaker looks awesome too. Want to rock even harder? Pair two speakers for party-starting stereo.
Cranking up the tunes? This speaker can keep going as long as you can. You get up to 24 hours of play time from a fully charged speaker, and the power bank function lets you charge connected devices without stopping the music.
From the trail to the beach to the pool—an IP67 rating ensures this speaker can go anywhere. The detachable lanyard makes carrying easy, and a Bluetooth range of up to 20 m means you won't miss a beat. Even if your phone is a long way from the speaker.
Reviews
The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.