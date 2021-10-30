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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless Headphone

TASH402LF/00

3
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Carbon lime & black
Carbon lime & black
Carbon lime & black
Carbon lime & black
Stay cool.
Crush your personal best with these wireless sweat-resistant over-ear sports headphones. Lightweight and comfortable, they pack 20 hours play time into a single charge. Cooling ear-cup cushions keep you focused when the going gets hot.
See all benefits

However hot you get.

Stay cool.

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Sweat/ water proof

20 hours play time

This headphone offers up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.

40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

Breathable ear-cup cushions. Easily detach for cleaning

The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

30/10/2021

US

US

these headphones support every feature

the product is amazing it supports every feature that Apple Music offers for the standard user. The battery life is also amazing I have not charge my headphones in a couple weeks and I listen to seven hours of music and podcasts a day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphone

20/10/2021

US

US

Bluetooth Connect Button Broken

The connect to bluetooth button broke 5 months into owning and now I cant connect to the headset. No clear way to get support for a repair or replacement

Pros

Cheap

Cons

Broken

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphone

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphone

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary