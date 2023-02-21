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  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
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  • Always ready to go
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  • Always ready to go

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT2206WT/00

2
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
White
White
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time.
See all benefits

Always ready to go

  • Earbuds with in-ear fit

  • Super-small charging case

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 18 hours play time

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

4 colors. 'Hockey-stick' design

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
4
2

21/02/2023

US

US

Some beginner difficulties

Some difficulty connecting in the beginning. It requires adjusting both earpods at the same time.

Pros

works great when connected correctly

Cons

difficulty connecting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Headphones

23/11/2022

US

US

Verified buyer

it failed on first week

It had difficulty in holding a charge, also the right one failed within the first week so I had to return it.

Pros

the sound was great

Cons

never was able to fully charge and right one failed on day two

This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Headphones

This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Headphones

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