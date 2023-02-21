2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT2206WT/00
Earbuds with in-ear fit
Super-small charging case
IPX4 water protection
Up to 18 hours play time
With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.
2.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Aume
21/02/2023
US
Some beginner difficulties
Some difficulty connecting in the beginning. It requires adjusting both earpods at the same time.
Pros
works great when connected correctly
Cons
difficulty connecting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Headphones
omozhan
23/11/2022
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
it failed on first week
It had difficulty in holding a charge, also the right one failed within the first week so I had to return it.
Pros
the sound was great
Cons
never was able to fully charge and right one failed on day two
This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Headphones
This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Headphones