2 year warranty
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Active Pressure & Motion Guidance
7 Years Warranty*****
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Awards
4.3
of 5
388
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Zylinux
05/08/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Best Shaver I’ve Ever Owned
I bought the i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402, and after using it I’m honestly impressed. My old foil shaver broke, so I needed a replacement — and this Philips model is on a completely different level. It’s a rotary shaver, and it performs way better than any foil shaver I’ve used. I’ve never owned a rotary shaver before, but the difference is huge. It gives a very smooth, clean cut, and the self‑cleaning system is a major bonus. My skin is very sensitive, yet this shaver feels gentle and doesn’t irritate me at all. Overall, it’s fantastic, and I give it 5 stars.
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-07-10
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-07-10
New Philp's Fan
31/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Great Product
It does a great job on the neck area. I find the little display useful. The stand could be a little sturdier but ok.
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-19
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-06-19
Ronald G
31/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Best electric shaver ever owned
I used to have a rotary shavor a long long time ago and I never was happy with it. I didn't like the way it cut my beard, it never did a great job and it was always very long to cut. I've been using foil shavers ever since. I was reading about this rotary shaver for a while and I said to myself that I need to try it. Well, I was very impressed. It cuts as close as my Gilette Fusion. I didn't believe it, but it did. I've been using it for about a month now and it seems to be working even better. With the foil shaver, I had to shave everyday but with this one, every two days is enough. It takes about 3:00/3:30 minutes to shave and when I didn't shave for a week, it took about 4:30/5:00 minutes. I didn't change the setting to longer beard though. That may have made it go faster. Very impressed with this razor.
Pros
Very close shave. Fast cutting.
Cons
Should have USB C for charging
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-07-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-07-31
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
vs. Philips 3000 Series
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
vs. water in cartridge
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase