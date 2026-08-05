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  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

i9000 Prestige UltraWet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/31

4.3
| (388) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

3 awards

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root-level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with SkinIQ Pro Technology

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Active Pressure & Motion Guidance

  • 7 Years Warranty*****

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image PBTAWARD139
  • Award image PBTAWARD148
  • Award image PBTAWARD144

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

388

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

05/08/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Best Shaver I’ve Ever Owned

I bought the i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402, and after using it I’m honestly impressed. My old foil shaver broke, so I needed a replacement — and this Philips model is on a completely different level. It’s a rotary shaver, and it performs way better than any foil shaver I’ve used. I’ve never owned a rotary shaver before, but the difference is huge. It gives a very smooth, clean cut, and the self‑cleaning system is a major bonus. My skin is very sensitive, yet this shaver feels gentle and doesn’t irritate me at all. Overall, it’s fantastic, and I give it 5 stars.

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-07-10

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-07-10

31/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great Product

It does a great job on the neck area. I find the little display useful. The stand could be a little sturdier but ok.

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-19

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-19

31/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Best electric shaver ever owned

I used to have a rotary shavor a long long time ago and I never was happy with it. I didn't like the way it cut my beard, it never did a great job and it was always very long to cut. I've been using foil shavers ever since. I was reading about this rotary shaver for a while and I said to myself that I need to try it. Well, I was very impressed. It cuts as close as my Gilette Fusion. I didn't believe it, but it did. I've been using it for about a month now and it seems to be working even better. With the foil shaver, I had to shave everyday but with this one, every two days is enough. It takes about 3:00/3:30 minutes to shave and when I didn't shave for a week, it took about 4:30/5:00 minutes. I didn't change the setting to longer beard though. That may have made it go faster. Very impressed with this razor.

Pros

Very close shave. Fast cutting.

Cons

Should have USB C for charging

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-07-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-07-31

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. vs. Philips 3000 Series

  2. vs. predecessor

  3. vs. coating with no beads

  4. vs. water in cartridge

  5. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase