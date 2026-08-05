I used to have a rotary shavor a long long time ago and I never was happy with it. I didn't like the way it cut my beard, it never did a great job and it was always very long to cut. I've been using foil shavers ever since. I was reading about this rotary shaver for a while and I said to myself that I need to try it. Well, I was very impressed. It cuts as close as my Gilette Fusion. I didn't believe it, but it did. I've been using it for about a month now and it seems to be working even better. With the foil shaver, I had to shave everyday but with this one, every two days is enough. It takes about 3:00/3:30 minutes to shave and when I didn't shave for a week, it took about 4:30/5:00 minutes. I didn't change the setting to longer beard though. That may have made it go faster. Very impressed with this razor.