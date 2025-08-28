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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Support
XP9402/31
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User Manual
List of Ingredients
All (18)
Cleaning and Maintenance (3)
Display (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips shaver?
Which shavers are compatible with the UV Power Charger?
How do I disinfect my shaver with the Philips UV Power Charger?
How do I clean my Philips UV Power Charger?
Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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