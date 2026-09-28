2 year warranty
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
4.9
of 5
42
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dkcole
28/09/2026
US
You don’t need new floors just a new mop!
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My floors have never looked better. I never realized how much gross water was going in my floors during mopping till I got the Philips OneUp 5000 Series. My floors look so much brighter and feel so much better on bare feet! complimentary from philipshomeliving
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop
Hayley
22/09/2026
US
A convenient way to keep up with everyday messes
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] #gifted by philipshomeliving I’ve really enjoyed using the Philips OneUp 5000 Series in our home. With two little kids and two dogs, our floors seem to constantly have something on them, whether it’s spilled drinks, baby messes, or wet paw prints after a rainy day. What I love most is how easy it is to grab when something needs to be cleaned up. I don’t have to get out a mop and bucket, and the cordless design makes it convenient to move around the house. The separate clean and dirty water compartments are also a great feature, especially when you see how much dirty water it collects after cleaning. I appreciate that the pad is reusable and washable, too. Being able to toss it in the washing machine when I’m finished makes cleanup simple. Overall, the Philips OneUp has been a helpful addition to our everyday cleaning routine. It’s especially convenient for those quick messes that happen throughout the day when you have kids and pets.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop
livb14
21/09/2026
US
The best mop!
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I have LOVED this mop - it’s different from traditional mops in that it doesn’t just push around dirty water. It sucks it up and makes my floors actually clean. I have 2 dogs who like to get messy outdoors, and my socks are always dirty on the bottom. This has fixed and aided that problem, and my home smells better/feels more clean. The charge lasts a long time and the results speak for themselves in the bottom cartridge. This was gifted by philipshomeliving.
This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop
This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop