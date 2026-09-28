[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] #gifted by philipshomeliving I’ve really enjoyed using the Philips OneUp 5000 Series in our home. With two little kids and two dogs, our floors seem to constantly have something on them, whether it’s spilled drinks, baby messes, or wet paw prints after a rainy day. What I love most is how easy it is to grab when something needs to be cleaned up. I don’t have to get out a mop and bucket, and the cordless design makes it convenient to move around the house. The separate clean and dirty water compartments are also a great feature, especially when you see how much dirty water it collects after cleaning. I appreciate that the pad is reusable and washable, too. Being able to toss it in the washing machine when I’m finished makes cleanup simple. Overall, the Philips OneUp has been a helpful addition to our everyday cleaning routine. It’s especially convenient for those quick messes that happen throughout the day when you have kids and pets.