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        XV5113/01

        4.9

        | (42) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

        Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

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        Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

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        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        4.9

        of 5

        42

        Reviews

        100%

        recommend this product

        3
        2
        1

        28/09/2026

        US

        US

        You don’t need new floors just a new mop!

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My floors have never looked better. I never realized how much gross water was going in my floors during mopping till I got the Philips OneUp 5000 Series. My floors look so much brighter and feel so much better on bare feet! complimentary from philipshomeliving

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop

        22/09/2026

        US

        US

        A convenient way to keep up with everyday messes

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] #gifted by philipshomeliving I’ve really enjoyed using the Philips OneUp 5000 Series in our home. With two little kids and two dogs, our floors seem to constantly have something on them, whether it’s spilled drinks, baby messes, or wet paw prints after a rainy day. What I love most is how easy it is to grab when something needs to be cleaned up. I don’t have to get out a mop and bucket, and the cordless design makes it convenient to move around the house. The separate clean and dirty water compartments are also a great feature, especially when you see how much dirty water it collects after cleaning. I appreciate that the pad is reusable and washable, too. Being able to toss it in the washing machine when I’m finished makes cleanup simple. Overall, the Philips OneUp has been a helpful addition to our everyday cleaning routine. It’s especially convenient for those quick messes that happen throughout the day when you have kids and pets.

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop

        21/09/2026

        US

        US

        The best mop!

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I have LOVED this mop - it’s different from traditional mops in that it doesn’t just push around dirty water. It sucks it up and makes my floors actually clean. I have 2 dogs who like to get messy outdoors, and my socks are always dirty on the bottom. This has fixed and aided that problem, and my home smells better/feels more clean. The charge lasts a long time and the results speak for themselves in the bottom cartridge. This was gifted by philipshomeliving.

        This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop

        This review was made for Philips OneUp 5000 Series Cordless Electric Mop

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