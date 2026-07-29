Philips Support The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected

If you find that the food or snacks prepared in your Philips Airfryer are not crispy enough, follow the steps below to find out how to simply solve this yourself.

Too many snacks or items cooked at the same time Avoid cooking a large number of snacks or too much food at one time. Smaller portions are airfried more evenly.



A good way to ensure this is to cover the bottom of your Philips Airfryer's basket with just one layer of snacks. Fresh homemade fries are not correctly prepared Use fresh, slightly floury potatoes that are suitable for making fries. If you need to store the potatoes, do not store them in a cold environment (e.g. a fridge).



If you are preparing homemade fries in your airfryer, please follow these steps: Peel the potatoes and cut them into sticks. Soak the potato sticks in a bowl of water for at least 30 minutes, take them out, and dry them with kitchen paper. Pour a half tablespoon of olive oil into a bowl, put the sticks in the bowl, and mix until the sticks are coated with oil. Remove the sticks from the bowl with your fingers or a kitchen utensil so that excess oil stays behind in the bowl. Put the sticks in the basket. Fry the potato sticks at 180°C (350°F) and shake the basket halfway through the hot air frying process. Shake 2-3 times during the air frying process for a more even result. Please also see our video below:

Non oven-ready food, snacks or fries have been used For optimal results with your Philips Airfryer, you should use oven-ready products. Oven-ready snacks become golden brown and crispy when prepared in your airfryer. The temperature set is not correct Please choose the right temperature: Most snacks need to be prepared at 200˚C (400ºF), except for pastry-based snacks. Pastry-based snacks should be airfried at 180˚C (350ºF). The preparation time chosen is not correct Most snacks need the preparation time indicated for the oven to become fully cooked. Preparation time for the deep fat fryer is shorter and will not lead to a well-cooked result. Please refer to the food table in your airfryer user manual or the HomeID app for recommended cooking times per ingredient. Add some extra minutes if the food is not crispy enough (but please be careful not to burn the food). Please note:

· Shake the basket of your Philips Airfryer halfway through the preparation process if the ingredients touch each other.

· Shake the basket 2-3 times if you prepare larger amounts of food for a more even result.

· Make sure your food is mixed well during shaking - lower layers should come on top and vice versa - so that you will achieve even results.

Please also see our video below: Oil or fat has not been used correctly When preparing homemade potato dishes, breaded snacks, or meat dishes, apply some oil to get crispy results.

Also, use low-fat snack varieties where possible. It will be difficult to get a crispy result with snacks that have a high-fat percentage.



To find out how to use oil in your airfryer correctly, please follow the next tips: Dry the outside of the food properly before you add oil.

Do not use too much oil, as this will make the food less crispy and more fattening.

Meat or poultry can be lightly brushed with oil or marinated to get the crispiest results. Dual-basket models only (NA350, NA351 and NA352) When preparing fries or any other stacked food, we suggest using the larger basket (the right side). This basket has a larger surface area, allowing for the ingredients to be spread more evenly. This results in more balanced heat and airflow distribution throughout the ingredients, resulting in better cooking.

Did the solutions above help? If not, contact us for further assistance.

