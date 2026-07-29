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The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected

If you find that the food or snacks prepared in your Philips Airfryer are not crispy enough, follow the steps below to find out how to simply solve this yourself.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA341/00 , NA331/00 , NA330/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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