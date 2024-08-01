There is a noise coming from my Philips Espresso Machine

2 year warranty
In case your Philips Espresso Machine makes a loud or strange noise, read below to find more information and solutions.
The information on this page applies to the following models: EP3341/50, EP5547/90, EP5544/90. Click here to show more product numbers ›
What is the difference in brewing an iced coffee with my Philips Espresso Machine?
Can I use a different filter in my Philips Espresso Machine?
How to descale my Philips Espresso Machine
How to clean and maintain my Philips Espresso Machine
How do I use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets?
How to adjust the drink volume of my Philips Espresso Machine
How to lubricate the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine