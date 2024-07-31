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My Philips Espresso Machine is leaking

If you notice leakage with your Philips Espresso Machine, try to solve them with below causes and solutions:

1.    Do you notice water is leaking into the drip tray?
2.    Do you notice clear water under the machine or on the side of the machine?
3.    Do you notice brown-ish water stains on your kitchen top or under the machine?
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: EP3341/50, EP4444/90, EP4447/90. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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