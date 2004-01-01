IntelliBridge System is a vendor-neutral interoperability solution between your hospital information systems and patient care devices - whether from Philips or other manufacturers - to help you boost clinical workflow efficiency, and let you leverage patient data to inform your clinical decisions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IT friendliness and security
IT friendliness and security
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
IT friendliness and security
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
IT friendliness and security
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
Automatic patient to device association
Automatic patient to device association
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Automatic patient to device association
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Automatic patient to device association
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Alarm management and mobile notifications
Alarm management and mobile notifications
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.
Alarm management and mobile notifications
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.
Alarm management and mobile notifications
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IT friendliness and security
IT friendliness and security
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
IT friendliness and security
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
IT friendliness and security
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
Automatic patient to device association
Automatic patient to device association
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Automatic patient to device association
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Automatic patient to device association
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Alarm management and mobile notifications
Alarm management and mobile notifications
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.
Alarm management and mobile notifications
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.
Alarm management and mobile notifications
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.
Specifications
Physical
Physical
Dimensions (HxWxD)
With mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 75 mm (7.87*7.87*2.59 in)
Without mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 87 mm (7.87*7.87*3.43 in)
Weight
1.4 kg (3.09 lb)
Compatibility
Compatibility
Philips MR systems
Electrical
Electrical
Input power
100 to 240 VAC (auto sensing), 1A, 50 to 60 Hz
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
0 to 55 °C (32 to 131 °F)
Operating humidity
Up to 95% RH at 40 °C (104 °F)
Operating altitude
Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Storage temperature
-40 tp 60 °C (-40 to 140 °F)
Storage humidity
Up to 90% RH at 60°C (140 °F)
Storage altitude
Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Physical
Physical
Dimensions (HxWxD)
With mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 75 mm (7.87*7.87*2.59 in)
Without mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 87 mm (7.87*7.87*3.43 in)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.