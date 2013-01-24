  • 30 day return guarantee

    Get started with your Saeco machine

    Setting up your espresso machine and adjusting the strength and taste of your coffee

     

    Congratulations; you're the proud owner of a Saeco espresso machine. Find out how to use it for the first time, and discover which settings you can adjust to meet your personal preferences.

    Fill water tank and coffee bean hopper

     

    After removing the water tank, fill with fresh water up to the 'Max' level indication. Then fill the coffee bean hopper with espresso beans of your choice.

    Turn your espresso machine on

    After inserting the small plug into the socket located on the back of your espresso machine, insert the main plug into a wall socket. Turn the main switch to 'I' (if located on the machine).

    Place a cup and press the Standby button.

     

    Place a cup under the hot water spout/steam wand to collect water dispensed during priming.

     

    Press the 'Standby' button to switch your Saeco espresso machine on.

    Prime the circuit

     

    The display shows the circuit priming icon. Select 'OK' to start this process. The machine will begin dispensing water. For more information, visit the dedicated support page for your machine to locate the user manual.

    Prepare, install and activate the AquaClean filter

     

    Espresso machines which are compatible with the AquaClean filter will show the text 'Install or Activate AquaClean Filter?


    Always prepare the AquaClean filter before using it. Shake it for 5 seconds, immerse it upside down in a jug with cold water and wait until no air bubbles come out.


    Place the filter into the water tank and start the installation. After a correct installation, the 'AquaClean 100%' icon will be visible in the display.

     
