    Products
    Masthead epilator 8000

    Smooth skin for up to 4 weeks 
    Powerful epilation, gentle to the skin

    Satinelle advanced

    Philips Epilator Series 8000

    Wet and Dry Epilator​

    Powerful and gentle epilation with 70,000 hair-catching actions per minute

    Extra wide epilator heard covers more skin with every stroke for flawless smoothness

    Cordless wet and dry usage

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    Satinelle's distinct S-shaped design provides easy hair removal

    Powerful and gentle epilation
    Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation with its improved tweezers and over 70,000 hair-catching actions per minute. This means you can cover more skin and achieve flawless smoothness for up to 4 weeks*.
    Extra-wide epilator head and Opti-light
     
    Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal. Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.
    Award-winning design
     
    The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
    Cordless wet and dry usage
     
    Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.
    Adaptable to your needs

    Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation so you can achieve smoothness on your both lower legs in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy benefits beyond just epilation with a full routine set.
    Trimming head
    Shaving head
    Trimming head
    Delicate area cap
    Exfoliation glove
    Skin scretcher
    Trimming head comb

    Choose your Satinelle model

    BRE740/14
    BRE720/14
    BRE700/04
    Pouch
    • Basic pouch
    • Basic pouch
    • Basic pouch

    Trimming comb
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • -

    Bikini trimmer head
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • -

    Pedicure foot file
    • Yes
    • -
    • -

    Shaving head
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • -

    Cleaning brush
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Bikini trimmer comb
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • -

    Optimal contact cap
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Delicate area cap
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Body Exfoliation Brush
    • Yes
    • -
    • -

    Exfoliation glove
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Epilator head
    • Extra wide
    • Extra wide
    • Extra wide

    Epilation discs
    • Ceramic discs
    • Ceramic discs
    • Ceramic discs

    Wet and dry use
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Cordless
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Handle
    • S-shape handle
    • S-shape handle
    • S-shape handle

    Opti-light
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Number of tweezers
    • 32
    • 32
    • 32

    Tweezing action speed 1
    • 64000 per minute
    • 64000 per minute
    • 64000 per minute

    Tweezing action speed 2
    • 70400 per minute
    • 70400 per minute
    • 70400 per minute

    Voltage
    • 15V / 5.4W
    • 15V / 5.4W
    • 15V / 5.4W

    Speed settings
    • 2 settings
    • 2 settings
    • 2 settings

    Battery Type
    • Lithium-ion
    • Lithium-ion
    • Lithium-ion

    Charging
    • 2 hours charge
    • 2 hours charge
    • 2 hours charge

    Quick charge
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Usage time
    • up to 40 minutes
    • up to 40 minutes
    • up to 40 minutes