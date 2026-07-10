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What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?

Using a good-fitting bra is essential for a comfortable, pain-free pumping experience that supports effective milk expression.

Check the following advice for your specific model.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF539/62 , SCF442/62 , SCF556/62 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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