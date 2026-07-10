Philips Support What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?

Using a good-fitting bra is essential for a comfortable, pain-free pumping experience that supports effective milk expression.

Check the following advice for your specific model.

Philips Avent Natural Care Wearable Electric Breast Pump Make sure that: You wear a stretchy bra.

The band of your bra sits flush on your skin on your chest and not lifted. If you look at the inside of your bra between your breasts you do not see any light leaking from the band.

If you stretch the band with e.g. your thumb it does not stretch more than 2-3 fingers from your body to assure the breast tissue is supported.

The straps of the bra are adjustable so that you can adjust their length to secure the breast pump in your bra so that it does not move if you move while pumping. If you lose vacuum, try adjusting the straps of your bra, so that it secures the pump more.

Wearing a wired bra is not recommended. Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump The shields and cups fit in most regular and nursing bras.

If you feel uncomfortable while pumping, try switching to a stretchier bra (but not too stretchy to avoid the cups slipping during pumping).

Wearing a wired bra is not recommended. Philips Avent Single/Double Electric Breast Pump Works well with most regular nursing bras.

Works well with most pumping bras with larger slits for the pump funnel (the pump body cannot be attached through the bra).

Using a pumping bra with circular holes instead of slits is not recommended.