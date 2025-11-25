2 year warranty
Your breast pump may be spilling milk because of improper assembly of the breast shield and the cup. The connection between the breast shield and the cup must be fully sealed and closed.
During the assembly, make sure that the rim is fully rolled over the edges of the collection cup.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF539/62, SCF442/62.
Can I trim the tubes to adjust the length?
Can I use my double electric breast pump as a single pump?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
How can I prevent milk from spilling from my Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?
How do I clean and disinfect my Philips Avent breast pump?
How should I warm up breast milk?
Can I pump while my hands-free breast pump is plugged into a power source?
Can I pump on one side and breastfeed on the other?
How often should I replace my breast pump’s parts?
When should I buy a breast pump?
How do I charge my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Can I pump more milk using a higher suction level?
What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Why does my hands-free wearable breast pump cup fog up, and can I prevent it?
How long should I pump? When should I stop?
Can I use hands-free cups with other Philips breast pumps?
Why do my pump’s display lights get dimmer or turn off?
What's my Philips Avent electric breast pump’s max suction level?
How do I use Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump?
How do I choose the correct breast shield or nipple insert size?
What are the benefits of a hands-free pump?