2 year warranty
Yes. You can use your Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump or Hands-free Electric Breast Pump as a single pump.
You can do this by connecting only one tube to the motor or disconnecting a tube from a collection cup that is not in use.
The pump’s suction will remain stable even though you aren’t using the second tube.
You can also remove the disconnected tube from the motor, or if you’re using a Hands-free Electric Breast Pump, clip it to the tube coupler to keep it out of the way and limit noise from the motor unit.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF539/62, SCF442/62, SCF556/62. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I trim the tubes to adjust the length?
How can I prevent milk from spilling from my Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?
Can I pump while my hands-free breast pump is plugged into a power source?
Can I pump on one side and breastfeed on the other?
How should I warm up breast milk?
How often should I replace my breast pump’s parts?
Can I use my double electric breast pump as a single pump?
How do I clean and disinfect my Philips Avent breast pump?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
How do I charge my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Can I pump more milk using a higher suction level?
When should I buy a breast pump?
How long should I pump? When should I stop?
What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Why does my hands-free wearable breast pump cup fog up, and can I prevent it?
Can I use hands-free cups with other Philips breast pumps?
Why do my pump’s display lights get dimmer or turn off?
What's my Philips Avent electric breast pump’s max suction level?
How do I use Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump?
How do I choose the correct breast shield or nipple insert size?
What are the benefits of a hands-free pump?