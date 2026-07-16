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How should I store expressed breast milk?

You can store breast milk in the refrigerator (below 4 ⁰C/40 ⁰F) for up to 4 days, or in the freezer (below -18 ⁰C/0 ⁰F) for 6-12 months using a Philips Avent bottle, storage cup or breast milk storage bag. For long-term storage, deep freezing (below -20⁰C/-4⁰F) is highly recommended.

Check below for recommended storage temperatures and where to buy storage accessories

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF539/62 , SCF442/62 , SCF556/62 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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