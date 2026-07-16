Philips Support How should I store expressed breast milk?

You can store breast milk in the refrigerator (below 4 ⁰C/40 ⁰F) for up to 4 days, or in the freezer (below -18 ⁰C/0 ⁰F) for 6-12 months using a Philips Avent bottle, storage cup or breast milk storage bag. For long-term storage, deep freezing (below -20⁰C/-4⁰F) is highly recommended.

Check below for recommended storage temperatures and where to buy storage accessories

Recommended milk storage temperatures Location Temperature Maximum storage duration Room Up to 25 °C (77 °F) 4 hours Refrigerator < 4 °C (40 °F) 4 days Freezer < -18 °C (0 °F) (the colder the better) 6-12 months Source: https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/recommendations/handling_breastmilk.htm Where to buy milk storage accessories You can order bottles, storage cups and breast milk storage bags at Parts and accessories online or contact the Philips Consumer Care Center in your country for assistance.