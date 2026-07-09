How do I attach attachments to my Philips OneBlade?

OneBlade Intimate Blades come with a skin protector attached, allowing you to shave sensitive areas with enhanced protection from nicks and cuts. Additionally, a body comb/guard is available for OneBlade Intimate, allowing you to trim body hair quickly and conveniently.



The video below demonstrates how to attach the OneBlade Intimate blade and body comb.

Compatibility: OneBlade Intimate blades are compatible with all OneBlade models. The body comb shown in the video below is designed to fit over the skin protector and is, therefore, only compatible with OneBlade Intimate blades.