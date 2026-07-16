ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

Support homepage

Philips Support

How do I attach attachments to my Philips OneBlade?

To find out how to attach and remove combs, guards, and other attachments from your Philips OneBlade, please refer to the information below.

Good to know: the techniques for attaching and removing combs and guards are the same regardless of which OneBlade model you have (including variants not shown in the image below).

How do I attach attachments to my Philips OneBlade?

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP1924/30 , QP6652/35 , QP2834/23 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage