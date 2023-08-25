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How perfect dough consistency looks like with Philips Pasta Maker

To find out, how the perfect dough consistency looks like using the Philips Pasta Maker, please see the video below. 

The optimal dough consistency is marked with the green banner "perfect", while the dough consistencies marked with a red banner are "too dry" or "too sticky/wet".

The information on this page applies to the following models: HR2660/00, HR2494/00, HR2484/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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