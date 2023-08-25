2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HR2660/00, HR2494/00, HR2484/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How perfect dough consistency looks like with Philips Pasta Maker
How to knead pizza or bread dough in my Philips Pasta Maker
How should I clean the Philips Pasta Maker?
Can I dry and store pasta made with my Philips Pasta Maker?
Can I make multiple batches of fresh pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?