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Article Published Date : 28 May 2026
Philips Support
Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for my baby?
Published on 28 May 2026
Yes. Safety is our highest priority. All Philips Avent pacifiers are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed international safety standards. They are BPA-free throughout the entire manufacturing process, and we carry out strict quality checks on every batch.