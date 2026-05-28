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Philips Support

Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for my baby?

Published on 28 May 2026

Yes. Safety is our highest priority. All Philips Avent pacifiers are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed international safety standards. They are BPA-free throughout the entire manufacturing process, and we carry out strict quality checks on every batch.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF087/03 , SCF087/12 , SCF087/13 , SCF087/16 , SCF087/23 , SCF087/29 , SCF087/30 , SCF091/38 , SCF091/45 , SCF087/08 , SCF091/42 , SCF091/41 , SCF091/40 , SCF087/02 , SCF087/07 , SCF087/10 , SCF376/28 , SCF349/53 , SCF349/52 , SCF349/47 , SCF376/29 , SCF376/25 , SCF091/51 , SCF091/47 , SCF085/67 , SCF085/68 , SCF085/58 , SCF085/48 , SCF085/49 , SCF085/50 , SCF085/52 , SCF085/53 , SCF085/54 , SCF085/60 , SCF091/07 , SCF091/23 , SCF091/24 , SCF091/27 , SCF091/30 , SCF347/05 , SCF347/08 , SCF349/01 , SCF349/20 , SCF349/23 , SCF349/25 , SCF376/08 , SCF376/09 , SCF376/19 , SCF349/18 , SCF091/18 , SCF085/24 , SCF085/31 , SCF091/09 , SCF376/14 , SCF085/34 , SCF085/21 , SCF085/59 , SCF085/61 , SCF376/18 , SCF376/13 , SCF349/22 , SCF091/15 , SCF245/40 , SCF245/42 , SCF349/44 , SCF211/40 , SCF085/05 , SCF222/42 , SCF222/43 , SCF223/41 , SCF223/42 , SCF224/03 , SCF228/01 , SCF244/22 , SCF244/23 , SCF244/40 , SCF244/42 , SCF245/22 , SCF085/06 , SCF085/09 , SCF085/10 , SCF347/07 , SCF349/45 , SCF349/16 , SCF085/07 , SCF085/08 , SCF349/13 , SCF099/10 , SCF099/00 , SCF376/43 , SCF376/10 , SCF376/20 , SCF376/44 , SCF244/21 , SCF099/41 , SCF347/06 , SCF099/42 , SCF211/41 , SCF376/24 , SCF210/03 , SCF220/03 , SCF349/14 , SCF376/21 , SCF376/22 , SCF349/15 , SCF376/11 , SCF376/12 , SCF348/02 , SCF348/04 , SCF348/03 , SCF348/01 , SCF347/03 , SCF347/04 , SCF347/02 , SCF347/01 , SCF344/23 , SCF344/22 , SCF344/21 , SCF344/20 , SCF345/22 , SCF343/20 , SCF345/20 , SCF245/20 , SCF244/20 , SCF212/23 , SCF213/20 , SCF213/22 , SCF212/22 , SCF212/20 , SCF212/21 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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