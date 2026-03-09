Search terms

    I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?

    Published on 09 March 2026

    All Philips Avent pacifier ranges are BPA-free. As a leading parent and childcare brand, Philips Avent considers the safety of our products our highest priority. We ensure this by full compliance with all applicable safety requirements set by legislators globally and by following the strictest standards.

    Following news about the Philips Avent SCF085/60 pacifier, we have checked our results and conducted further tests with DEKRA, the world's largest independent, testing, inspection and certification expert organization. These tests also confirm no detectable BPA across our pacifier ranges, including the sample tested, and validated that they are BPA-free.

