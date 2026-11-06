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Climate care

Climate care (22)

1 - 12 of 22 results
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  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1715/41
  • Purifies rooms up to 231 ft²
  • 149 CFM clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier

AC2889/40
  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier

AC1213/40
  • Purifies rooms up to 63 m²
  • 241 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000

Philips Series 2000
Air humidifier

HU4805/40
  • Hygienic humidification
  • Spreads less bacteria*
  • Automatic humidity settings
  • Numerical feedback
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  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series

Philips 800 Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0820/40
  • Purifies rooms up to 144 ft²
  • 93 CFM clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
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  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000
  • Philips Series 2000

Philips Series 2000
Air Purifier

AC2885/40
  • Reduces allergens, gases, odor
  • Captures 99.97% of particles
  • Real-time air quality feedback
  • Ideal for medium to large room
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Discontinued

  • Philips Series 2000i
  • Philips Series 2000i
  • Philips Series 2000i

Philips Series 2000i
Air Purifier

AC2889/42
  • Reduces allergens, gases, odor
  • Captures 99.97% of particles
  • App connected
  • Ideal for medium to large room
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier

AC1214/40
  • Purifies rooms up to 63 m²
  • 270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Series 2000

Philips Series 2000
NanoProtect filter - annual filter set

FY2423/40
  • Captures 99.97% of particles
  • Reduces allergens, gases, odor
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Discontinued

  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Nano Protect Filter

FY1418/40
  • Annual filter set
  • 99.97% 0.3µm particle removal*
  • Reduces allergens, gases, odor
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
Active Carbon filter

FY2420/30
  • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
View product
  • Philips

Philips
Active Carbon filter

FY2420/40
  • Reduces TVOC*
  • Reduces odors
View product

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