Congratulations with your Philips espresso machine. Learn how to set up your espresso machine and customize settings to suit your own preferences. After following a few simple steps you'll soon be making a great cup of coffee!
You can adjust the grind settings by the knob inside the bean container. From a fine grind for a full-bodied espresso to a coarse grind for a lighter coffee flavor.
Only adjust the grind settings when the machine is grinding coffee beans.
To adjust the grinder; place a cup under the coffee spout. Press the 'Espresso‘ button and when the grinder starts grinding change the setting with the adjustment key.
For each coffee recipe you can adjust the strength according to your taste and to the size of your cups with the 'Memo' function.
Press and hold the button you want to adjust until the display shows the 'Memo' icon or the button starts flashing. Your machine then enters the programming phase and starts to brew the selected coffee. Stop the process by pressing the 'OK' button or the button you are programming. This depends on your espresso machine model.
To change the coffee strength, press the 'Aroma strength' button or turn the control dial to the one of the bean settings. This varies per machine.