    Care

    Cleaning and maintaining your Philips espresso machine

     

    Taking good care of your Philips Espresso machine is key to great tasting coffee and long lasting machine performance. Here you can find the most important information on cleaning and maintenance.

    Cleaning the LatteGo

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*
    This instruction only applies to machines that have a LatteGo milk system.

     

    2 Part, no-tubes milk system
    Our 2 part milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap*.
     

    Dishwasher safe
    For your convenience, you can clean LatteGo in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
     

    Storage Lid
    For easy and convenient storage in the fridge or outside you can use the dedicated storage lid for LatteGo.

    Cleaning procedure:
    After every use
    Disassemble the two parts of LatteGo and clean both parts in the dishwasher or under the tap with luke-warm water. You can also use some washing-up liquid.

    Quick Clean function:
    If you want to store LatteGo with milk in the fridge, you can perform a QUICK CLEAN. Not all machines are equipped with this function. You can select Quick Clean via the Menu button. This function forces hot water through the milk system to quickly clean it.

     

    * Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)
    Cleaning your Philips espresso machine's brew group
    Lubricating your Philips espresso machine's brew group
    Cleaning the coffee funnel
    Descaling your Philips espresso machine
    Cleaning the milk carafe and milk frothers
    Rinsing the brew group
    Lubricating the brew group
    Daily cleaning of the automatic milk frother
    Weekly cleaning of the milk carafe
    Weekly cleaning of the coffee funnel

    Cleaning your Philips espresso machine's brew group

     

    Regularly cleaning your espresso machine’s brew group prevents coffee residues clogging up the circuits.


    Weekly cleaning:

    Rinse with lukewarm water.

    Monthly cleaning:

    Remove oil by using the Philips Saeco degreasing tablet CA6704.

    Lubricating your Philips espresso machine’s brew group

    To ensure that the mechanical parts will continue to move smoothly, lubricate the brew group with the HD5061 brew group grease.

     

    Frequency of lubricating:

    • If you brew 1-5 cups per day, lubricate every 4 months
    • If you brew 6-10 cups per day, lubricate every 2 months
    • If you brew more than 10 cups per day, lubricate once a month

    Cleaning the coffee funnel

     

    Clean the coffee funnel to make sure the coffee runs smoothly through your espresso machine.


    Weekly cleaning:

    Clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle from the top via the pre-ground coffee compartment. If there is no pre-ground coffee compartment, insert the spoon from below.

    Descaling your Philips espresso machine

     

    Over time, your espresso machine will start to build up chalk deposits or scale. This happens in all electrical appliances that use water.


    Frequency of descaling:
    Your machine will inform you when it is time to descale. Use Philips Saeco descaling solution CA6700 or CA6701.

    Cleaning the milk carafe and milk frothers


    Clean the milk carafe, automatic milk frother and classic milk frother to ensure hygienic and frothy milk foam.

     

    Daily cleaning:

    Perform a quick clean after brewing a milk-based coffee. Rinse the top parts of the milk system with lukewarm water.

    Weekly cleaning:

    Disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water.

    Monthly cleaning:

    Prevent milk circuits from clogging up by using the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705

      Cleaning and Maintenance instruction movies.

      video thumbnail

      Rinsing the brew group

       

      Rinse the brew group weekly with lukewarm water. For the monthly cleaning with the Philips Saeco degreasing tablet CA6704, follow the step-by-step instructions in your user manual.
      video thumbnail

      Lubricating the brew group

       

      To ensure that the mechanical parts will continue to move smoothly, lubricate your espresso machine's brew group regularly.
      video thumbnail

      Daily cleaning of the automatic milk frother

       

      Daily rinse the milk circuits by placing the milk tube into a jug filled with fresh water, and pressing the button for frothing milk. Weekly disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water. Monthly clean with the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705.
      video thumbnail

      Weekly cleaning of the milk carafe.

       

      Weekly disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water.
       

      Perform a quick clean after brewing a milk-based coffee. Daily rinse the top parts of the milk system with lukewarm water. For the monthly cleaning with the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705. Follow the step-by-step instructions in your user manual.
      video thumbnail

      Weekly cleaning of the coffee funnel

       

      Weekly clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle from the top via the pre-ground coffee compartment. If there is no pre-ground coffee compartment, insert the spoon from below.