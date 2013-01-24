2 Part, no-tubes milk system

Our 2 part milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap*.



Dishwasher safe

For your convenience, you can clean LatteGo in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.



Storage Lid

For easy and convenient storage in the fridge or outside you can use the dedicated storage lid for LatteGo.



Cleaning procedure:

After every use

Disassemble the two parts of LatteGo and clean both parts in the dishwasher or under the tap with luke-warm water. You can also use some washing-up liquid.



Quick Clean function:

If you want to store LatteGo with milk in the fridge, you can perform a QUICK CLEAN. Not all machines are equipped with this function. You can select Quick Clean via the Menu button. This function forces hot water through the milk system to quickly clean it.

* Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)