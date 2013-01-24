Taking good care of your Philips Espresso machine is key to great tasting coffee and long lasting machine performance. Here you can find the most important information on cleaning and maintenance.
2 Part, no-tubes milk system
Our 2 part milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap*.
Dishwasher safe
For your convenience, you can clean LatteGo in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
Storage Lid
For easy and convenient storage in the fridge or outside you can use the dedicated storage lid for LatteGo.
Cleaning procedure:
After every use
Disassemble the two parts of LatteGo and clean both parts in the dishwasher or under the tap with luke-warm water. You can also use some washing-up liquid.
Quick Clean function:
If you want to store LatteGo with milk in the fridge, you can perform a QUICK CLEAN. Not all machines are equipped with this function. You can select Quick Clean via the Menu button. This function forces hot water through the milk system to quickly clean it.
* Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)
Rinse the brew group weekly with lukewarm water. For the monthly cleaning with the Philips Saeco degreasing tablet CA6704, follow the step-by-step instructions in your user manual.
To ensure that the mechanical parts will continue to move smoothly, lubricate your espresso machine's brew group regularly.
Daily rinse the milk circuits by placing the milk tube into a jug filled with fresh water, and pressing the button for frothing milk. Weekly disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water. Monthly clean with the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705.
Weekly disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water.
Perform a quick clean after brewing a milk-based coffee. Daily rinse the top parts of the milk system with lukewarm water. For the monthly cleaning with the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705. Follow the step-by-step instructions in your user manual.
Weekly clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle from the top via the pre-ground coffee compartment. If there is no pre-ground coffee compartment, insert the spoon from below.