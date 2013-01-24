  • 30 day return guarantee

    Care

    Cleaning and maintaining your Saeco espresso machine

     

    Taking good care of your SAECO (Philips) Espresso machine is key to great tasting coffee and long lasting machine performance. Here's everything you need to know.
    Cleaning your Saeco espresso machine’s brew group
    Lubricating your Saeco espresso machine's brew group
    Cleaning the coffee funnel
    Descaling your machine
    Cleaning the milk carafe and milk frothers

    Cleaning your Saeco espresso machine’s brew group

     

    Regularly cleaning your espresso machine’s brew group prevents coffee residues clogging up the circuits.


    Weekly cleaning:

    Rinse with lukewarm water.

    Monthly cleaning:

    Remove oil by using the Philips Saeco degreasing tablet CA6704.

    Lubricating your Saeco espresso machine's brew group

    Lubricate the machine's brew group frequently so its mechanical parts continue to move easily. Use the HD5061 brew group grease.

    Frequency of lubricating:

    • Brewing 1-5 cups per day, lubricate every 4 months.
    • Brewing 6-10 cups per day, lubricate every 2 months.
    • Brewing more than 10 cups per day, lubricate once a month.

    Cleaning the coffee funnel

     

    Clean the coffee funnel to make sure the coffee runs smoothly through your espresso machine.


    Weekly cleaning:

    Clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle from the top via the pre-ground coffee compartment. If there is no pre-ground coffee compartment, insert the spoon from below.

    Descaling your machine

     

    As with all electrical appliances that use water, your Saeco espresso machine will start to build up calcium deposits or scale.


    Frequency of descaling:

    Your machine will inform you when it is time to descale. Use Philips Saeco descaling solution  CA6700 › or CA6701.

    Cleaning the milk carafe and milk frothers

     

    Clean the milk carafe, automatic milk frother and classic milk frother to ensure hygienic and frothy milk foam.

     

    Daily cleaning:

    Perform a quick clean after brewing a milk-based coffee. Rinse the top parts of the milk system with lukewarm water.

    Weekly cleaning:

    Disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water.

    Monthly cleaning:

    Prevent milk circuits from clogging up by using the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705.

