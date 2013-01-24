Yes, it is normal for the coffee machine's drip tray to fill up quite quickly and this does not mean the machine is malfunctioning.

During use the internal circuits are rinsed with water that automatically ends up in the drip tray. This is not visible from the outside and therefore can be perceived as if the drip tray fills up quite fast.

• Rinsing ensures optimum machine performance.

• Empty and clean the drip tray each time the 'drip tray full' indicator pops up through the drip tray cover.



Tip: You can place a cup under the dispensing spout to collect the water that comes out of the spout during each automatic rinsing/self-cleaning cycle.