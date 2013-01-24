SpeedTouch technology and Turbo boost for seamless power control and great results on any recipe or ingredient
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
As you squeeze, the power increases – seamlessly.
For smooth blending and great results on any recipe or type of ingredients, at the touch of a button.
Reliable and strong for quick blending action and driving of your hand blender accessories. Thanks to its block-safe feature, it will not overheat.
Uniquely designed blending bar with advanced technology that creates the optimal food flow, for faster and smoother blending.
|
Avance Hand Blender
Healthy homemade meals made easy starting from
Philips shop price
HR1670/92
|
|
Features
|
|
Power
|
|
Speed Setting
|
|
Versaltility
|
|
Ease of Use
|
|