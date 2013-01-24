  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Handblender

    Philips ProMix hand blender  
    Ultimate power, Endless meal variety

    Handblender

    ProMix Hand blender HR1670/92

    SpeedTouch technology and Turbo boost for seamless power control and great results on any recipe or ingredient
    Ergonomic grip for maximum control of power and easy handling
    Multiple easy click accessories for blending, whisking, chopping and more

    Find retailers

    SpeedTouch technology

     

    As you squeeze, the power increases – seamlessly.

    For smooth blending and great results on any recipe or type of ingredients, at the touch of a button.

    Powerful 300W motor

     

    Reliable and strong for quick blending action and driving of your hand blender accessories. Thanks to its block-safe feature, it will not overheat.

    ProMix design

     

    Uniquely designed blending bar with advanced technology that creates the optimal food flow, for faster and smoother blending.

    Choose the best ProMix Hand blender for you

    Healthy homemade meals made easy starting from

    Avance Hand Blender

    Healthy homemade meals made easy starting from

    Philips shop price
    HR1670/92
    Compare features

    Features
    • ProMix technology for optimum blending
    • Stainless Steel blades
    • 2 button release for easy cleaning

    Power
    • 550W motor

    Speed Setting
    • 1 optimal speed setting

    Versaltility
    • 5 Accessories
    • 32 functions

    Ease of Use
    • Slim-grip to fit any hand
    See all products

    Accessories

    whisk

    Whisk 

    This single whisk is ideal for making mayonnaise, whipping cream, whisking eggs and more, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Buy now
    Potato masher

    Potato Masher

    Quickly mashes potatoes – and lets you make silky vegetable purees, baby food and other dishes, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Buy now
    Double mixer

    Double Mixer

    Simply click onto your Philips Avance ProMix hand blender to make smooth batters, for delicious homemade cakes, light, soft cupcakes and fluffy pastries, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Buy now
    Handblender

    Compatible with Avance SpeedTouch HR167X series

    Multichopper accessory

    XL Chopper with MultiChopper Accessory

    Features ChopDrop technology for perfectly fine-chopped ingredients – so you can easily make salsa, chop fruit, grind meat and more, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
    Buy now

    Reviews & awards

    IF Award
    Reddot award
    No1 Award

    Be the first to review this item

    Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button


    Want to get the most out of your new Philips ProMix hand blender with SpeedTouch technology? Get inspired with these videos! Watch how you can make delicious homemade food quickly and easily – thanks to your new Philips hand blender and accessories.
    humus video thumbnail
    pumpkin soup
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Pumpkin soup made quick and easy
    homemade humus
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Homemade hummus featuring XL Chopper and Compact Chopper
    cream puff
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Cream puffs made at home with the Whisk and Double Mixer
    potato fritter
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Malaysian potato fritters made with the Potato Masher
    carrot salad
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Colorful and healthy carrot salad with the Food Processor
    salad olivier
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Delicious Salad Olivier in seconds with the Cube Cutter
    roasted chicken
    Philips ProMix Hand blender: Honey and lemon roasted chicken using the MultiChopper

    Quick and easy recipes your family will love


    Making fresh homemade food is even easier – and faster – with the Philips ProMix hand blender. We’ve featured a few favorites here. Enjoy!
    See full recipes here