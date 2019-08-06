Venison Steak With Walnut Sauce And Pomegranate | Philips

Search terms

    Venison steak with walnut sauce and pomegranate

    Rich and full of flavour with a twist

    Servings 4 persons
    0-30 minutes
    Vegetables
    Food Processor
    Main courses
    Dairy-free
    Fruit
    Meat

    Ingredients

    • 100 g walnuts, peeled
    • 1 clove garlic, peeled
    • 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
    • 3 tablespoons coriander or parsley, finely chopped
    • 100 ml pomegranate juice
    • 4 venison steaks, at room temperature
    • 2 tablespoons butter
    • 1 pomegranate
    • freshly ground black pepper
    • - baking tray, greased
    • - food processor with knife accessory

    Directions

    • Roast the walnuts for 2-3 minutes in a frying pan and leave to cool.
    • Place the knife accessory in the food processor before adding the walnuts, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil and the coriander. Purée the mixture, adding the pomegranate juice with the machine running. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
    • Pre-heat the oven to 150 ºC. Season the steaks with salt and pepper (it’s better to add the salt now rather than after frying, as it adds to the taste). Heat the butter along with the rest of the oil and fry the steaks for 2-3 minutes until brown, turning halfway.
    • Serve the steaks with the walnut sauce and the pomegranate pips.
