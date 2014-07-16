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Discontinued

Bathroom radio

AE2330/00

1

| (1) Review

Make a splash in your shower

Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splash proof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.

See all benefits

with this bathroom radio

Make a splash in your shower

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • Splash-proof

  • Clock

  • Battery operated

Built-in clock function

A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

Anti-slip and easy-grip design

The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberized so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.

Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

16/07/2014

US

US

non-steam proof

I like to take hot showers and I think because of the steam the radio just stopped working on me within a week. It was good other than that but def. not worth it. my other radios lasted a 5 year lifetime atleast.

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

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