2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5300D/37
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
4W
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.
3.0
of 5
5
Reviews
Silversurfer
18/07/2013
US
Sleek modern alarm clock
I absolutely love this device. It exceeded my expectations and works beautifully. The device Works seamlessly with my iPhone 4 and uses the Homestudio app to control the device. Sound was excellent for speakers of these size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
SouthernT
04/12/2012
US
Great product for the money!
Love it and the sound is great! I would buy this over and over again... and recommend this to anyone!
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Amy73
14/10/2013
US
Snooze alarm
For anyone that uses the snooze alarm be warned, the snooze alarm only last for a short bit then turns off on its own. I have slept through it several times now and I'm not a heavy sleeper.
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone