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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5300D/37

3

| (5) Reviews

Wake up to your favorite tunes

Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.

See all benefits

from iPod/iPhone & radio

Wake up to your favorite tunes

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 4W

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

5

Reviews

4
2

18/07/2013

US

US

Sleek modern alarm clock

I absolutely love this device. It exceeded my expectations and works beautifully. The device Works seamlessly with my iPhone 4 and uses the Homestudio app to control the device. Sound was excellent for speakers of these size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

04/12/2012

US

US

Great product for the money!

Love it and the sound is great! I would buy this over and over again... and recommend this to anyone!

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

14/10/2013

US

US

Snooze alarm

For anyone that uses the snooze alarm be warned, the snooze alarm only last for a short bit then turns off on its own. I have slept through it several times now and I'm not a heavy sleeper.

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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