    Home audio

    docking speaker with Bluetooth®

    AS351/37
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Free your music and charge your Android phone Free your music and charge your Android phone Free your music and charge your Android phone
      Bluetooth
      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      AS351/37
      Overall Rating / 5

      Free your music and charge your Android phone

      This speaker delivers superb sound in great style. Dock your Android powered phone to play and charge, or charge a second device via USB. The speaker comes with Songbird for easy synchronization of music between your phone and PC. See all benefits

        Free your music and charge your Android phone

        Obsessed with sound

        • for Android
        Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

        Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

        The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.

        Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

        Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

        The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

        Songbird to discover, play, sync music between PC & Android

        Songbird to discover, play, sync music between PC & Android

        Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.

        Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

        Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

        Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

        Superb gaming sound effects via Bluetooth

        The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.

        Technical Specifications

        • Android device compatibility

          Android version 2.1 or above
          Yes
          Bluetooth version 2.1 or above
          Yes
          Micro USB
          Yes
        • DockStudio App for Android

          App name
          DockStudio, Free download from Android Market
          Compatibility
          Philips docking speaker for Android
          Music playback
          Songbird Android App
          Bluetooth connection
          between Android phone & docking speaker. Fully automatic connection when docked
          Internet radio
          TuneIn with over 7000 stations
          Clock
          • Analog display
          • Digital display
          Alarm
          • Multiple alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Wake up to music
          • Wake up to nature sounds
          • Wake up to photo

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          10W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Charging Android phone

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker Drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • SPP
          Bluetooth range
          line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Aux in
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cables
          3.5mm AUX-in

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          271 x 130 x 90 mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          • Battery
          Battery type
          AA / LR6 Alkaline
          Number of batteries
          4
          Operating time on battery
          8  hr

