2 year warranty
Delicious coffee, zero effort. Compact by design.
Small enough for any kitchen counter. Pour in your favourite beans, swipe the handle, froth your milk the way you like it - and enjoy your cappuccino, latte, or any milky drink you like. Baristina takes care of the coffee and milk foam, so you can simply appreciate a superb brew. It's that simple.
Fresh bean coffee brewed directly in the portafilter for a 100% authentic coffee experience.
Swipe the handle and press for the wand. Baristina automatcally grinds, tamps, brews and froths.
Espresso. Lungo. Extra intense. Any milky coffee. Prefer pre-ground or decaf? Add to portafilter.
FoamPrecision technology automatically stops frothing once the milk foam reaches perfect texture.
Compact enough for any kitchen counter, powerful enough for barista-style coffee.
Fresh bean coffee brewed directly and automatically in the portafilter for a 100% authentic coffee experience with zero hidden coffee paths. Freshly ground coffee goes straight from the grinder into the portafilter for the greatest coffee aroma and taste every single time.
Just swipe the handle. Choose your favourite foam and press the button for the wand. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps, brews and froths. No adjustments needed. Simply sit back and enjoy your cappuccino or latte in less than a minute.
Espresso. Lungo. Extra intense. Or craft your perfect milky coffee - three froth settings, endless possibilities. Adjust the coffee volume as you need. Prefer pre-ground? Simply add it to the portafilter, press and hold intensity button for 5 seconds - even decaf.
4.8
of 5
19
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ala7
25/06/2026
US
Good
👌 super good .excellent coffee and machine . Good time with my friends and family.
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Black
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Black
Katesom
11/06/2026
US
Perfect for Enjoying Coffee Shop-Style Lattes
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I really enjoy using the Baristina Latte BAR400/00. It's very easy to use, and the coffee tastes great every time. The milk frother makes a smooth and creamy foam, perfect for lattes and cappuccinos. I also love its sleek design, which looks nice in my kitchen without taking up too much space. Cleaning is quick and simple, which is important for me as a busy woman. The only downside is that there could be more coffee options available. Overall, it's a convenient machine that delivers delicious drinks at home. I would definitely recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Milky White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Milky White
Tobytoby
11/06/2026
US
Easy daily coffee, no fuss, no stress
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Good machine for everyday use. Coffee is quick and easy to make, no hassle. The milk system is convenient but the foam is pretty basic. It’s a bit noisy and not very premium, but it does the job well for daily coffee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Milky White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Baristina Latte Automatic Espresso Machine, Milky White